BRIEF-Geratherm Medical FY 2015 EBIT up at EUR 2.534 mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Geratherm Medical AG :

* FY EBIT 2.534 million euros ($2.87 million), +4.9 pct; EBIT margin 11.7 pct (2014: 12.9 pct)

* FY financial result 794 thousand euros (2014: -164 thousand euros ).

* FY EBITDA 3.423 million euros, +7.9 pct; EBITDA margin 15.9 pct (2014: 16.9 pct)

* FY sales volume 21.6 million euros, +15.4 pct

* Proposed dividend 50 eur cent per share (2014: 25 eur cents)

* Is anticipating that turnover and profit growth will continue for 2016