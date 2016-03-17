FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geratherm Medical FY 2015 EBIT up at EUR 2.534 mln
March 17, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Geratherm Medical FY 2015 EBIT up at EUR 2.534 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Geratherm Medical AG :

* FY EBIT 2.534 million euros ($2.87 million), +4.9 pct; EBIT margin 11.7 pct (2014: 12.9 pct)

* FY financial result 794 thousand euros (2014: -164 thousand euros ).

* FY EBITDA 3.423 million euros, +7.9 pct; EBITDA margin 15.9 pct (2014: 16.9 pct)

* FY sales volume 21.6 million euros, +15.4 pct

* Proposed dividend 50 eur cent per share (2014: 25 eur cents)

* Is anticipating that turnover and profit growth will continue for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

