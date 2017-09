BRIEF-Thrombogenics FY net loss narrows to EUR 37.9 million

March 17 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics Nv :

* FY net loss EUR 37.9 million ($42.93 million) versus loss EUR 51.1 million year ago

* FY operating loss EUR 38.9 million versus loss EUR 52.7 million year ago

* FY 2015 overall revenues of EUR 11.2 million

* Cash and investments were EUR 101.4 million as of end of December 2015, compared with EUR 127.1 million at end of December 2014

* Believes that it has financial resources to support its activities through next 3 years Source text: bit.ly/1Vg6Qyt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)