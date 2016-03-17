FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thrombogenics signs global and exclusive in-licensing agreement with Galapagos
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thrombogenics signs global and exclusive in-licensing agreement with Galapagos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV :

* Thrombogenics signs global and exclusive in-licensing agreement with galapagos to develop and commercialize integrin antagonists for the treatment of diabetic eye disease

* License agreement will give Thrombogenics access to a collection of integrin antagonists developed by Galapagos

* Thrombogenics will pay a 1 million euro upfront technology-transfer payment to Galapagos under terms of agreement

* Galapagos will also be entitled to receive certain development and commercial milestone payments plus royalties Source text: bit.ly/1R0Jds4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.