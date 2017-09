March 17 (Reuters) - Institut Biophytis SAS :

* FY net loss of EUR 3.3 million ($3.73 million) versus loss of EUR 0.7 million year ago

* FY operating loss of EUR 3.1 million versus loss of EUR 0.7 million year ago

* Cash and cash equivalents at end 2015 EUR 9.4 million

* Says target is to get regulatory approvals for SARCOB BIO101 and MACULIA BIO201 to enable two clinical studies Source text: bit.ly/1U9x0ny Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)