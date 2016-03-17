FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan FY 2015 total compensation was $13.8 mln
#Funds News
March 17, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan FY 2015 total compensation was $13.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp -

* Says ceo brian moynihan fy 2015 total compensation $13.8 million versus $15.3 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says coo thomas montag fy 2015 total compensation was $14.8 million versus $14.9 million

* Chief risk officer, geoffrey greener’s fy 2015 total compensation was $8.7 million

* Says cfo paul donofrio fy 2015 total compensation was $10.6 million

* Says former cfo bruce thompson fy 2015 total compensation was $11.0 million versus $11.6 million in fy 2014

* Former vice chairman, head of global wealth&investment management, david darnell 2015 total compensation $9.4 million versus $10 million in 2014

* Vice chairman, head of global wealth&investment management, terrence laughlin 2015 total compensation was $8.8 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RoWZ3E Further company coverage:

