BRIEF-Seven Japanese regional banks set to collectively manage assets through new co - Nikkei
March 17, 2016 / 5:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seven Japanese regional banks set to collectively manage assets through new co - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Seven Japanese regional banks are set to collectively manage their assets through a new company - Nikkei

* Yamaguchi Financial, Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Hiroshima Bank, Juroku Bank, San-In Godo Bank, Akita Bank, Yamagata Bank to each contribute 100 mln yen - Nikkei

* The Development Bank Of Japan and Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings will invest in the project; other banks will also be called on to join - Nikkei

* Operations are slated to begin in April; Yo Takeuchi, former customs and tariffs chief at ministry of finance, to head new co - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Rn8C1d)

