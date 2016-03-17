BRIEF-S&P says Michigan outlook revised to stable from positive on weakened reserve-building capacity

March 17 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Michigan outlook revised to stable from positive on weakened reserve-building capacity

* Likely that costs related to the Flint Water Crisis over the next two years will surpass the executive budget’s projections

* Revised outlook reflects view that costs tied to Flint Water Crisis, Detroit Public Schools financial position to limit Michigan’s ability to build reserves over next 2 years

* Believe recent challenges related to Flint water crisis, other assistance to local governments could constrain state's ability to build reserves in medium term