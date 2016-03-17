FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CA Immobilien raises dividend to 0.50 euros per share for 2015
March 17, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CA Immobilien raises dividend to 0.50 euros per share for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Ca Immobilien Anlagen AG

* FFO 1 of eur 80.8 m 15.4% above previous year’s value and above annual target of eur 80.0 m

* NAV per share rising by 11% to eur 21.90 (31.12.2014: eur 19.75)

* Result from sale of long-term investment properties was eur 36.5 m, exceeding previous year’s value of eur 29.8

* net profit more than tripled to eur 220.8 m (+212%

* dividend increase to eur 0.50 per share to be proposed to agm (from 0.45 euro/share in 2014)

* continuously strengthened recurring earnings power is set to be reflected in dividend growth

* rental income rose by 6.6% to eur 154.8 million in 2015 Link to release: bit.ly/1R1yyMB Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
