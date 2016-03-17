FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.80
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc :

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 to $0.48

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP eps $0.64 to $0.70

* Sees 2016 total Adobe revenue of about $5.8 billion

* Sees Q2 revenue $1.365 billion to $1.415 billion

* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share approximately $2.00; sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share approximately $2.80

* Expect net new digital media ARR of approximately $275 million in Q2

* Expect strong year-over-year digital media segment revenue growth in Q1

* Expect approximately 17% year-over-year revenue growth with Adobe marketing cloud in Q2

* Sees 2016 digital media segment revenue growth greater than 20 percent year-over-year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.76, revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - adobe.ly/1VgVQkB Further company coverage:

