BRIEF-Moduslink Global Solutions says SEC approved settlement with co
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 17, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moduslink Global Solutions says SEC approved settlement with co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Moduslink Global Solutions Inc :

* Says on March 15, SEC approved and filed a settlement with co of previously reported inquiry commenced in 2012

* Says company did not admit or deny liability as a condition of settlement

* Says inquiry relates to company’s treatment of rebates associated with volume discounts

* Moduslink global solutions says agreed to pay $1.6 million in connection with settlement, previously recorded as charge during year ended July 31, 2015 Source: 1.usa.gov/1Mc4Xkl Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
