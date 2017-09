March 18 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Says it will submit to the shareholders for approval a dividend payment for fiscal year 2015 of 0.075 euro ($0.0846) gross per share

* Says it will propose additionally 0.125 euro gross per share from retained earnings Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)