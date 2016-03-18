BRIEF-Tintina Resources says DEQ has completed its initial review of mine permit

March 18 (Reuters) - Tintina Resources Inc 

* Montana DEQ has completed its initial completeness and compliant review of Tintina’s application for a mine operating permit

* “DEQ has responded with first ‘deficiency letter’ outlining a number of matters to be corrected or clarified and where further data is required”

* Preparing submission to provide all requested information,will address any additional matters raised by DEQ during review

* Once DEQ finds application "complete and compliant", DEQ will select an independent third party to conduct a full environmental impact study