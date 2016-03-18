FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tintina Resources says DEQ has completed its initial review of mine permit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tintina Resources says DEQ has completed its initial review of mine permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Tintina Resources Inc 

* Montana DEQ has completed its initial completeness and compliant review of Tintina’s application for a mine operating permit

* “DEQ has responded with first ‘deficiency letter’ outlining a number of matters to be corrected or clarified and where further data is required”

* Preparing submission to provide all requested information,will address any additional matters raised by DEQ during review

* Once DEQ finds application “complete and compliant”, DEQ will select an independent third party to conduct a full environmental impact study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.