March 18 (Reuters) - Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :

* FY pre-tax profit under IFRS of 46.1 million euros ($51.89 million) versus 34.7 million euros year ago

* FY net commission income decreased to a total of 66.9 million euros (previous year: 70.9 million euros)

* To propose 0.25 euro per share dividend

* Expects an overall slight decline in profit before tax compared to 2015 for the fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)