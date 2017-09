March 18 (Reuters) - Bogorodskiye Delikatesy PJSC :

* Says Investment Company Progress-Kapital increases its stake in company to 14.81 pct from 0.16 pct

* Anekt LLC increases its stake in company to 13.45 pct from 1.67 pct Source text: bit.ly/1ViCADm

