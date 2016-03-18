FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolford 9-mth revenue up 6.3 pct at EUR 128.7 mln
March 18, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolford 9-mth revenue up 6.3 pct at EUR 128.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* EBIT in first nine months of current financial year amounted to 2.16 million euros ($2.44 million), compared to prior-year level of 7.08 million euros

* 9-month earnings after tax amounted to 0.70 million euros, compared to 4.46 million euros in prior-year period

* Revenue increase of 6.3 pct in first nine months of 2015/16 financial year to 128.7 million euros

* Management expects higher revenues in 2015/16 financial year as a whole compared to previous year

* It is difficult at present time to make predictions about further development of Wolford’s core markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

