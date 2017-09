March 18 (Reuters) - Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* FY 2015 profit before tax of 54.3 million shillings versus 1.15 billion shillings year ago

* FY net written premium of 4.80 billion shillings versus 4.99 billion shillings last year

* Do not recommend a dividend in respect of the 2015 results 

* Expect that businees transformation exercise will initially have one off cost implications