March 18 (Reuters) - Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co KGaA :

* FY group profit rises up to 22.6 million euros ($25.52 million)(IFRS)

* Proposed dividend payment of of 0.20 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)