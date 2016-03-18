FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baader Bank posts FY loss before taxes of EUR 7.6 million 
March 18, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baader Bank posts FY loss before taxes of EUR 7.6 million 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG :

* Expects capital market transactions to rise in current year 2016 and plans to intensify its business with asset managers

* FY trading profit rose substantially, by 20 pct to 52.6 million euros ($59.37 million)

* FY net commission income 50.147 million euros versus 52.402 million euros year ago

* Reported a loss before taxes of 7.6 million euros for fiscal year 2015, due to non-recurring writedowns and impairments in investment book.

* Will focus on further expanding its operating business in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

