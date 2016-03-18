BRIEF-Austevoll sells 2.75 mln shares in Leroey, will increase dividend

March 18 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood : * Austevoll has today sold 2,750,000 shares (5%) in Leroey Seafood Group ASA at a price of NOK 355 per share, which equals gross proceeds of NOK 976.3 million. * After the transaction, Austevoll owns 31,394,281 shares in Leroey Seafood Group ASA, corresponding to approximately 57.52% of the share capital in Leroey Seafood Group ASA. * The Board of Austevoll intends to propose for the ordinary shareholders meeting in the company that the net proceeds from the transaction will increase the recommended dividend payment for 2015 to NOK 7.00 per share, from the previously announced NOK 2.20 per share. * The Board of Austevoll is very satisfied with the ownership in Leroey Seafood Group ASA, and will, through its remaining significant ownership, contribute to further development and value creation. * Austevoll has entered into a customary lock up of the remaining of the shares for a period of 90 calendar days from closing of the transaction. * Pareto Securities AS acted as Sole Bookrunner for the transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)