FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investec sees FY revenue in pounds as slightly lower than prior year
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2016 / 8:52 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Investec sees FY revenue in pounds as slightly lower than prior year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Investec Plc

* Second half of group’s financial year has seen increased macro uncertainty in our key operating geographies

* South african specialist banking business is expected to report results comfortably ahead of prior year in rands

* Wealth & investment is expected to report results marginally ahead of prior year, whilst asset management is expected to report results behind prior year

* Revenue is expected to be slightly lower than prior year in pounds sterling; ahead in neutral currency

* Uk specialist banking business is expected to report results substantially ahead of prior year

* Impairments in south africa are expected to be ahead of prior year although credit loss ratio remains at lower end of target range for region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.