March 18 (Reuters) -

* Venoco Inc Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection In Delaware Court- Court filing

* Venoco Inc lists assets of $100 million to $500 million, $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities in bankruptcy filing Source text : (1.usa.gov/1pPPEnB) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)