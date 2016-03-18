BRIEF-On Semiconductor extends tender offer to buy Fairchild Semiconductor

March 18 (Reuters) - On Semiconductor Corp :

* Says extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor and provides update on regulatory approval process

* On Semiconductor Corp says had received clearance related to completion of offer from each of applicable antitrust authorities in Germany and Japan

* Says offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on March 31, 2016

* On Semiconductor says on March 17, 2016, it received request for additional info related to necessary regulatory approvals in connection with offer

* On Semiconductor Corp sees disposing of its ignition IGBT business to satisfy FTC’s remaining concerns

* On Semiconductor Corp sees on semiconductor and Fairchild will continue to engage closely and cooperatively with FTC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)