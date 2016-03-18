BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co board authorized repurchase of up to additional $1.88 bln of equity

March 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* Firm’s board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to an additional $1.88 billion of common equity through end of Q2 of 2016

* JPMorgan Chase & Co says new amount is in addition to $6.4 billion of common equity authorized for repurchase by board last year

* Firm has received a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system to this increase in amount of common equity Source text - 1.usa.gov/1LuAe1Y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)