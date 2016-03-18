FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allgeier prelim FY 2015 consolidated EBIT up at EUR 12.6 mln
March 18, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allgeier prelim FY 2015 consolidated EBIT up at EUR 12.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* To propose a special dividend of 0.20 euros per share

* FY preliminary consolidated EBIT was 12.6 million euros ($14.21 million), an increase of 20 pct over the previous year (previous year: 10.5 million euros)

* FY group earnings before taxes without sale proceeds at 8.8 million euros(previous year: 5.5 million euros)

* Preliminary total revenue from continuing and discontinued operations increased in the fiscal year 2015 by 9 pct to 498.9 million euros

* Expects for 2016 a continued growth in continuing operations in a order of greater than 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
