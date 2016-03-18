BRIEF-Revenio prepares to submit new sales permit application for the US

March 18 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Icare Finland Oy, a subsidiary of Revenio Group, submitted in September 2015 a sales permit application - for its Icare HOME tonometer for monitoring eye pressure at home - to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* The company received on March 17, 2016 a negative decision on its application

* The new application is estimated to be ready to be submitted during 2016

* The company estimates that the decision made by the FDA will not affect the financial guidance given for 2016

* The company repeats its previous guidance, net sales growth is expected to remain strong, profitability is expected to remain at a healthy level despite growth investments