FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Revenio prepares to submit new sales permit application for the US
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 18, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Revenio prepares to submit new sales permit application for the US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Icare Finland Oy, a subsidiary of Revenio Group, submitted in September 2015 a sales permit application - for its Icare HOME tonometer for monitoring eye pressure at home - to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* The company received on March 17, 2016 a negative decision on its application

* The new application is estimated to be ready to be submitted during 2016

* The company estimates that the decision made by the FDA will not affect the financial guidance given for 2016

* The company repeats its previous guidance, net sales growth is expected to remain strong, profitability is expected to remain at a healthy level despite growth investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.