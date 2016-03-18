BRIEF-Alere Inc comments on Alere Anticoagulation monitoring technology

March 18 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Alere Inc says types of issues in INR measurements that could lead to serious adverse events are rare

* Alere Inc says will continue to identify factors contributing to issues, no matter how rare, and take appropriate measures to further mitigate them

* On rocket-af study, analyses found no significant difference in serious adverse events for patients who used device and those who did not

* Alere Inc says comments on alere anticoagulation monitoring technology Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)