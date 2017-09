March 18 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S :

* Initiates sale of its property complex in Aalborg

* Board of directors considers that time is right to leave development of business park to specialist property developers

* Completion of sale of property is expected in due course to have positive effect on the group’s profit and equity

* Sales process will begin immediately Source text for Eikon:

