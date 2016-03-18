FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basic Net signs distribution licensee agreement for Italian brand Briko
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 18, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Basic Net signs distribution licensee agreement for Italian brand Briko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Basic Net SpA :

* Signs an exclusive global distribution licensee agreement with sub-license rights for Italian brand briko

* Agreement includes purchase option for Basic Net on Briko brand, exercizable until June 30, 2019 at pre-established conditions

* Investment required, which currently may not be exactly calculated, is about 3 million euros ($3.38 million)

* Briko produces helmets, sunglasses and clothing for skiing and cycling Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

