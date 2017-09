March 18 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says it division, IUCT, gets approval for its project to develop food supplements to improve the quality of life of patients with hypotonic dystrophy type 1

* Gets subsidy of 494,158 euros for the project Source text: bit.ly/1TTcqaR

