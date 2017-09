March 18 (Reuters) - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :

* Places bond 2016/2021 of more than 15 million euros ($16.91 million)

* Coupon of 7.00 percent per annum

* Proceeds used inter alia to refinance the bond 2011/2016, finance corporate growth and expansion of portfolio with good yielding commercial properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)