March 18 (Reuters) - Akbank Tas

* Loan will be used for trade finance purposes

* AKBank has signed a 367-day, dual tranche syndicated loan agreement of $370.4 million and 783.5 million euro

* All-in cost for each tranche is Libor + %0.85 and Euribor + %0.75 respectively Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)