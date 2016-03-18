FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Terra Energy says its lender Canadian Western Bank demands $15.9 mln payment by Mar. 28
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terra Energy says its lender Canadian Western Bank demands $15.9 mln payment by Mar. 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Terra Energy Corp

* Lender, canadian western bank has made demand upon terra and subsidiaries, for payment of approximately $15.9 million by march 28, 2016

* Says has terminated employment of most of its employees with exception of personnel engaged in shutting-in

* In addition, cwb has provided terra with notice of intention to enforce security pursuant to bankruptcy and insolvency act

* Undertaken a process of shutting-in all operated/licensed wells and facilities in order to secure and enhance safety of its operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.