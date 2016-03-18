FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Destination Maternity updates on potential deal between co and Orchestra-Premaman
March 18, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Destination Maternity updates on potential deal between co and Orchestra-Premaman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* On march 15, Destination Maternity Corp entered into a confidentiality agreement with orchestra-premaman

* Pursuant to agreement , Destination Maternity Corp agreed to provide certain nonpublic information about co to orchestra-premaman

* Information being provided for purposes of evaluating possible transaction between co and orchestra-premaman

* Orchestra-Premaman also agreed not to engage in certain proxy solicitation concerning the co

* Orchestra-Premaman owned 13.3 percent stake in destination maternity as of march 15 Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

