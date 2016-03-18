BRIEF-Destination Maternity updates on potential deal between co and Orchestra-Premaman

March 18 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* On march 15, Destination Maternity Corp entered into a confidentiality agreement with orchestra-premaman

* Pursuant to agreement , Destination Maternity Corp agreed to provide certain nonpublic information about co to orchestra-premaman

* Information being provided for purposes of evaluating possible transaction between co and orchestra-premaman

* Orchestra-Premaman also agreed not to engage in certain proxy solicitation concerning the co

* Orchestra-Premaman owned 13.3 percent stake in destination maternity as of march 15