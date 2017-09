March 18 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : no intention to make an offer for Home Retail Group Plc

* Will not announce an offer for HRG in competition with an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for HRG by J Sainsbury Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)