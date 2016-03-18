FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mckesson announces restructuring plan to lower operating costs
March 18, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mckesson announces restructuring plan to lower operating costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp :

* Restructuring plan to lower operating costs

* Sees cost alignment plan to generate approximately $170 mln to $190 mln of net pre-tax savings during fiscal year ending March 31, 2017

* Cost alignment plan will be substantially implemented prior to completion of company’s fiscal year ending march 31, 2019

* Says to record pre-tax charges to earnings totaling approximately $300 million to $330 million as part of cost realignment

* Approximately $250 million to $275 million will be recorded in q4 of company’s fiscal year

* Majority of charges will be comprised of severance and employee-related costs

* Cost alignment plan to consist of reduction in workforce, business process initiatives Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RoHpLn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
