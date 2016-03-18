FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PAM Transportation amends "dutch auction" tender offer
March 18, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PAM Transportation amends "dutch auction" tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Pam Transportation Services Inc :

* PAM Transportation Services says now offering to purchase up to 425,000 shares at a price of not less than $31.00 and not more than $34.00 per share

* Tender offer, previously set to expire at March 17, 2016, is now set to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 5, 2016

* Says amending modified “Dutch Auction” tender offer to purchase up to 325,000 shares at $27-$30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

