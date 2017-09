March 18 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA :

* Its unit Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd. signs THB 415.2 million ($11.92 million) loans with CIMB Thai Bank to finance its investment

* The investment concerns the extension of its gloves factory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.8300 baht) (Gdynia Newsroom)