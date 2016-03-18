FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says Finland ratings affirmed at 'AA+/A-1+', outlook remains negative
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 4:53 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Finland ratings affirmed at 'AA+/A-1+', outlook remains negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services

* Despite positive growth momentum in 2015, believe downside risks to the Finnish recovery persist

* Finland ratings affirmed at ‘aa+/a-1+'; outlook remains negative

* Finland’s weak economy continues to weigh on public finances, expect government’s debt will likely rise further

* "negative outlook indicates there is at least a one-in-three likelihood we could lower our ratings on Finland over next 18 months" Source text (bit.ly/1UaMEzd) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.