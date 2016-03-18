BRIEF-S&P says Finland ratings affirmed at 'AA+/A-1+', outlook remains negative

March 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services

* Despite positive growth momentum in 2015, believe downside risks to the Finnish recovery persist

* Finland ratings affirmed at ‘aa+/a-1+'; outlook remains negative

* Finland’s weak economy continues to weigh on public finances, expect government’s debt will likely rise further

* "negative outlook indicates there is at least a one-in-three likelihood we could lower our ratings on Finland over next 18 months" Source text (bit.ly/1UaMEzd) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )