BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5.2 pct stake in Frequency Electronics

March 18 (Reuters) - Edenbrook Capital Llc Reports 5.2 Pct Stake In Frequency Electronics Inc

* Should frequency electronics demonstrate meaningful contract wins on long-term programs, larger strategic acquirors may be interested in acquiring the co

* With prospect of contract wins, it recommends frequency electronics form special committee to begin process of reviewing strategic alternatives

* As of march 15 - sec filing