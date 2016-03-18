FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5.2 pct stake in Frequency Electronics
March 18, 2016 / 6:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5.2 pct stake in Frequency Electronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Edenbrook Capital Llc Reports 5.2 Pct Stake In Frequency Electronics Inc

* Should frequency electronics demonstrate meaningful contract wins on long-term programs, larger strategic acquirors may be interested in acquiring the co

* With prospect of contract wins, it recommends frequency electronics form special committee to begin process of reviewing strategic alternatives

* As of march 15 - sec filing Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

