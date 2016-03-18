BRIEF-Thomson Reuters to buy up to 3 mln shares through private agreements

March 18 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp

* Says any shares purchased under agreements will count towards company’s existing normal course issuer bid

* Private agreement purchases are part of co’s plan announced in Feb 2016 to purchase up to an additional US$1.5 billion of common shares

* Price that co will pay for common shares through private agreements to be at discount to prevailing market price on Toronto Stock Exchange

* Thomson reuters intends to purchase up to 3 million shares through private agreements