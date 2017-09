March 18 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Says CEO John Tague’s FY 2015 total compensation $13.3 million versus $3.9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says chief revenue officer Jeffrey Foland’s FY 2015 total compensation was $16.0 million

* Says CFO Thomas Kennedy's 2015 total compensation $5.6 million versus $3.4 million in 2014