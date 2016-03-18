FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-David Michael Mcgovern reports 7.6 percent stake in Tangoe Inc- SEC filing
#Funds News
March 18, 2016 / 9:44 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-David Michael Mcgovern reports 7.6 percent stake in Tangoe Inc- SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - :

* David Michael Mcgovern Reports 7.6 Percent Stake In Tangoe Inc, As Of March 8, 2016

* Acquired shares Tangoe common stock because believed that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* May discuss with board of Tangoe Inc on business, assets, financial condition, potential combinations, strategic alternatives-SEC filing

* May consider and seek to cause Tangoe Inc to implement various plans or proposals intended to “enhance stockholder value” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

