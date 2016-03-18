FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says global banks' Latin American exit to continue
March 18, 2016 / 5:08 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Fitch says global banks' Latin American exit to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch: Global Banks’ latin american exit to continue

* Banks’ departures will go on as they attempt to improve return on capital by changing strategies,lowering exposure to risk presented in some latin american markets

* “we expect operating and economic environment for banks in Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Venezuela to further deteriorate”

* Exodus of global banks seems to be more definitive and not driven solely by economic cycle Source text for Eikon:

