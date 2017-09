March 21 (Reuters) - Swedbank :

* Says Anders Karlsson new CFO

* Says Goran Bronner has communicated that he will leave Swedbank.

* Says Anders Karlsson, currently CRO, will assume his new role in connection with the bank's publication of the financial report for the second quarter 2016.