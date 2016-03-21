FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding FY net income up at CHF 59.5 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding FY net income up at CHF 59.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Hiag Immobilien Holding Ag :

* In FY increased property income to 51.2 million swiss francs ($52.79 million)(31 december 2014: 48.7 million francs)

* FY net income to 59.5 million francs in 2015 (31 December 2014: 50.4 million francs)

* FY operating income prior to revaluation increased by 3.8 million francs or 7.6 percent to 54.1 million francs(31 december 2014: 50.2 million francs)

* Will be proposing a dividend of 3.50 francs per share, amounting to a 6 percent increase (2014: 3.30 francs)

* Is therefore focusing on organic growth in portfolio for current business year 2016 , with goal of further increasing property income Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.