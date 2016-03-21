FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pets at Home says Ian Kellett to succeed Nick Wood as CEO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pets at Home says Ian Kellett to succeed Nick Wood as CEO

March 21 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group

* Ian Kellett to succeed Nick Wood as chief executive officer

* Appointment of Ian Kellett as chief executive officer, with effect from 4th April 2016

* Move follows resignation of Nick Wood, who will remain with the group in an advisory role until 1st July

* Kellett has been a member of the group’s board for the last ten years fulfilling the roles of Chief Financial Officer and latterly the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Retail Division

* Peter Pritchard is promoted from his role of chief operating officer in retail division to ceo of retail division

* Group continues to trade in line with expectations and will issue a trading update for Q4 on 21st April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

