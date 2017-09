March 21 (Reuters) - Netbooster SA :

* Signs 20.7 million euro ($23.3 million) financing agreement

* One tranche of 10 million euros to finance external growth plan

* One tranche of 10.7 million euros to reimburse existing convertible bonds reaching maturity March 23, 2016 and pay other debts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)