BRIEF-Lokman Hekim Engurusag sees 2016 EBITDA margin at 14.3 pct
#Healthcare
March 21, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lokman Hekim Engurusag sees 2016 EBITDA margin at 14.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Lokman Hekim Engurusag :

* Sees 2016 EBITDA margin to be at 14.3 percent

* Sees 2016 net profit attributed to parent company shares to be at 8.7 million lira ($3.02 million)

* Sees 2016 consolidated turnover to grow by 15.4 percent year on year to 163.3 million lira

* Sees 2016 net profit to be at 12.6 million lira, to increase by 46.8 percent

* Sees 2016 EBITDA at 23.3 million lira up by 36.1 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8767 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
