FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EBC Solicitors says fund to become investor in Seaqar, Sea Engineering
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EBC Solicitors says fund to become investor in Seaqar, Sea Engineering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Jeremie Seed Capital Wojewodztwa Zachodniopomorskiego FIZ (the fund) to acquire new shares in Seaqar Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 0.52 million zlotys ($132,000) and in Sea Engineering Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 0.81 mln zlotys

* The fund to become a financial investor of Seaqar and Sea Engineering which are portfolio firms of Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA (SwIT) - an investment firm which belongs to the EBC Solicitors’s capital group

* Following the capital increase in both firms, the fund to own 27 percent in Sea Engineering and 17.36 percent in Seaqar

* SwIT will hold 33.6 pct in Sea Engineering and 39.5 pct in Seaqar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7873 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.