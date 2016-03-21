BRIEF-EBC Solicitors says fund to become investor in Seaqar, Sea Engineering

March 21 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Jeremie Seed Capital Wojewodztwa Zachodniopomorskiego FIZ (the fund) to acquire new shares in Seaqar Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 0.52 million zlotys ($132,000) and in Sea Engineering Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 0.81 mln zlotys

* The fund to become a financial investor of Seaqar and Sea Engineering which are portfolio firms of Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA (SwIT) - an investment firm which belongs to the EBC Solicitors’s capital group

* Following the capital increase in both firms, the fund to own 27 percent in Sea Engineering and 17.36 percent in Seaqar

* SwIT will hold 33.6 pct in Sea Engineering and 39.5 pct in Seaqar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7873 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)