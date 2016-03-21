FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axactor announces details regarding Ikas acquisition
March 21, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axactor announces details regarding Ikas acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Axactor publ AB :

* To acquire 100 pct of Ikas Norge AS from selling shareholders Gvepseborg AS, Elena AS, Vardfjell AS, Eiker Holding Invest AS, Paulgaard AS and Hordvik AS

* Estimated purchase price is 291 million Norwegian crowns ($34.74 million), subject to adjustments for changes

* 70 pct of purchase price is to be paid in cash, and 30 pct in 49,033,588 shares in Axactor

* Says listing prospectus for the new shares is expected to take place in Q2

* Says acquisition of Ikas provides Axactor with a firm operational Norwegian foothold for the implementation of its European strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3769 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

